‘SNL’ host Chance the Rapper creates a new Thanksgiving anthem

Making America laugh wasn’t enough for Chance the Rapper in his debut as host of “Saturday Night Live.” The Chicago do-gooder also needed to make some cash.

But for good reason. “In the spirit of giving, I pledged to give $1 million to Chicago Public Schools,” he reminded the audience during his opening monologue. “The only problem is, I talked to my accountant, and I don’t have it. I need to make a lot of money very fast.”

His solution: Write a Thanksgiving song that will generate royalties year after year like “All I Want for Christmas” does. “I want to become the Mariah Carey of Thanksgiving.”

With that, he launched into a musical number he dedicated to all the “outcasts and weirdos” showing up for turkey feasts next week. Among the peculiar guests he cited: an uncle telling Bill Cosby jokes, a failed magician and a niece so said about everyone’s failure to be “woke” that she cries.



“No one said it would be fun,” Chance sang in his endearing wobbly tenor as Leslie Jones walked in flashing something in her purse, “like when your Aunt Shavon showed you her gun.

Backing him up were a group of gospel-singing turkeys in choir robes.

“It’s Thanksgiving time, so say goodbye to all the rules,” he sang, cuing Kenan Thompson to arrive in a wheelchair. “Your uncle brought his oxygen and he’s chain-smoking Kools.”

Chance kept it casual in jeans and an everyday shirt in the monologue, forgoing his usual No. 3 cap. The host was not part of the cold open, an imagined scenario of Julian Assange (Kate McKinnon) passing secrets to the Trump campaign in a parking garage in 2016. The bit was mainly a showcase for Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. and the North Shore’s Alex Moffat as his clueless brother Eric, whose Minions backpack served as the repository for the Wikileaks data.



Chance appeared three times earlier on “SNL,” twice as musical guest and once to contribute to a Kanye West performance. Last December, he collaborated with Kenan Thompson on a music video about the last holiday season of the Obama administration, in the vein of Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis.” The duo was nominated for (but didn’t win) the best original song Emmy.