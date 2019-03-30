On ‘SNL,’ Jussie Smollett claims second attack but grabs ‘a bag of clues’

Chris Redd plays Jussie Smollett during the "Legal Shark Tank" sketch on the March 2, 2019, episode of "Saturday Night Live." | NBC

One Chicago actor on the rise played another one in free fall as “Saturday Night Live” this weekend offered its most elaborate take yet on the Jussie Smollett saga.

Chris Redd, the former Naperville resident and Second City actor who briefly played Smollett on the “Legal Shark Tank” sketch earlier this month, fleshed out the role with a scene set in a meeting led by “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels (Kenan Thompson).

There to discuss the fallout of his widely disbelieved claim of being attacked by homophobic racists, the execs steeled themselves for another less-than-credible story from Smollett. Sure enough, the actor rushed in late and said he’d again been ambushed.

Mocking the real-life Smollett’s boast of being “the gay Tupac,” Redd’s version claimed he fought off the assailant because “I’m the gay Mike Tyson.”

Luckily, this thug left behind “a bag of clues” that Smollett happened to have, including some Crest White Strips. “Yo,” he gasped, “you think it’s racial?”

Also in the cheap plastic bag: three big letters spelling “KKK” and a Teletubby doll — “and it’s the gay one!”