“SNL’ opens with reaction to Roy Moore and (barely) Louis CK

If the opening of “Saturday Night Live” is any indication, the show will be willing to acknowledge the misdeeds of its past host, Louis C.K.

But most of the first scene covered another newsmaker caught up in a sex scandal: U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who denies accusations by four women that he made advances on them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s.

Moore (played by cast member Mikey Day) was seen being summoned to a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence. (Apparently, Alec Baldwin was unavailable to make the scene fully presidential.) Pence, played as usual by New Trier grad Beck Bennett, urged Moore to quit the race, insisting, “It’s hard to convince people you’re not into young girls when you dress like Woody from ‘Toy Story.’ ”

The discussion expanded to other suspected harassers. “Even I heard about Louis C.K.,” Bennett-as-Pence said, stumbling over the mild wisecrack, “and I’m not allowed to watch TV. I’m only allowed to listen to it.”