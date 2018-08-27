Little girl meets Drake, now gets second birthday wish: heart transplant

Sofia Sanchez was all smiles when she got to meet her idol Drake last week, one of two birthday wishes the 11-year-old patient at Lurie Children’s Hospital revealed in a YouTube video. The rapper, in town for a Chicago tour stop, visited Sofia last Monday where the two “bonded over Justin Bieber, basketball and Drake’s two dogs.”

There’s more good news: Sofia’s second birthday wish — to receive a new heart — is also coming true. On Sunday, her mom Natalie told her she would be getting a transplant.

The surgery is reportedly taking place today, with recovery expected to take six to eight weeks, according to a post on a GoFundMe page set up for the Sofia. The post reveals that she will hopefully be home by Thanksgiving, and it asks for prayers for the family “who has unselfishly donated a heart for Sofia.”

The Downers Grove fifth grader was diagnosed with cardio myopathy, an incurable disease that causes heart failure. As of Monday morning, more than $46,000 of a $5,000 goal on the GoFundMe page had been reached.