‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer released: WATCH

The trailer for the latest entry in the “Spider-Man” feature film franchise was released Tuesday by Sony and Marvel Comics.

The film, titled “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” is the sequel to the 2017 hit “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and follows in the footsteps of “Avengers: Endgame” (which hits theaters April 26). The new Spidey film stars Tom Holland reprising his role as the web-spewing superhero/Peter Parker. Parker and his school pals are heading to Venice for a school trip, where they encounter more than the itinerary promised.

“Far From Home” hits theaters July 5.

Also reprising roles for “Far From Home” are Zendaya as Parker’s love interest M.J., Maria Tomei as Aunt May and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. Newcomers include Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio and Samuel L. Jackson, who steps into the role of Nick Fury.