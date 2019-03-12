Spring Awakening reveals headliners, new site at Poplar Creek

DJ Snake, Griz, Illenium, Martin Garrix, Rezz and Zedd will headline the 2019 Spring Awakening Music Festival, Chicago’s annual electronic, musical celebration of warmer climes, producer React Presents announced Tuesday.

The June 7-9 fest will take place outside the city limits for the first time. Instead of Douglas Park, as earlier announced, the eighth Spring Awakening will happen at Poplar Creek in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates. That’s a transplant from Addams/Medill Park, which hosted the last three festivals but this year will be under construction.

More than 90 artists from a variety of electronic genres are promised on the fest’s five stages. The full lineup will be announced Friday.

While music is the focus, Spring Awakening also includes art installations, carnival rides and other unique cultural experiences.

The new site, next to the Sears Centre Arena, is the former location of the Poplar Creek Music Theater, one of the area’s top outdoor venues in the 1980s and early ’90s. Hundreds of superstar acts headlined there before the amphitheater shut down in 1994.

The 27-acre venue (nearly twice the space of last year) will allow for on-site parking, a Spring Awakening first. Free shuttles to and from nearly Metro stations will be offered.

Three-day passes, $169-$299, are on sale at the festival website.