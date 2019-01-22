Chicago will be THE place to be this April when the 2019 edition of the Star Wars Celebration ultimate fan convention/experience arrives.
Running April 11-15 at McCormick Place, the extravaganza features everything from panels and screenings to guest appearances and cosplay competitions and a galaxy of memorabilia.
Lucasfilm revealed this year’s official poster Tuesday as well as more of the special guest lineup.
Making his Star Wars Celebration debut will be the 6-foot-11 Joonas Suotamo, the Finnish actor who has stepped into the role of the towering Chewbacca since 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
According to starwars.com, also set for the Chicago event are:
* Sam Witwer (who starred as Maul in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”)
* Greg Grunberg (Snap Wexley from “The Force Awakens”)
* Greg Proops (voiceover artist for characters Jak Sivrak, Garma and Fode)
* Paul Kasey (Admiral Raddus in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”)
* Ian McElhinney (General Dodonna in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”)
* Orli Shoshan (Shaak Ti in “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”)
* Dave Chapman (puppeteer behind BB-8, Rio Durant and Lady Proxima)
In addition, Chicago’s Second City troupe is slated to appear at this year’s convention, while “Star Wars”-themed performances will take place at the theater in Old Town.
For complete information about Star Wars Celebration Chicago visit the event website.