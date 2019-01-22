Star Wars Celebration Chicago official poster revealed, new guests announced

There's plenty to see and do at the annual Star Wars Celebration fan event/convention. | Courtesy Star Wars Celebration

Chicago will be THE place to be this April when the 2019 edition of the Star Wars Celebration ultimate fan convention/experience arrives.

Running April 11-15 at McCormick Place, the extravaganza features everything from panels and screenings to guest appearances and cosplay competitions and a galaxy of memorabilia.

Lucasfilm revealed this year’s official poster Tuesday as well as more of the special guest lineup.

Making his Star Wars Celebration debut will be the 6-foot-11 Joonas Suotamo, the Finnish actor who has stepped into the role of the towering Chewbacca since 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

According to starwars.com, also set for the Chicago event are:

* Sam Witwer (who starred as Maul in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”)

* Greg Grunberg (Snap Wexley from “The Force Awakens”)

* Greg Proops (voiceover artist for characters Jak Sivrak, Garma and Fode)

* Paul Kasey (Admiral Raddus in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”)

* Ian McElhinney (General Dodonna in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”)

* Orli Shoshan (Shaak Ti in “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”)

* Dave Chapman (puppeteer behind BB-8, Rio Durant and Lady Proxima)

In addition, Chicago’s Second City troupe is slated to appear at this year’s convention, while “Star Wars”-themed performances will take place at the theater in Old Town.

For complete information about Star Wars Celebration Chicago visit the event website.