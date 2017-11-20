Star watching: Terrence Howard, Lynne Jordan, Barb Bailey

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Fans of “Empire” — and star Terrence Howard — were delighted to spot the actor dining at Lou Malnati’s South Loop location the other night. … Meanwhile, the Schaumburg Malnati’s was the pizzeria of choice for Carrie Henn (Newt in “Aliens”) and Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett from “Star Wars”). … One of Our Town’s favorite songbirds, the one and-only Lynne Jordan, will be presenting the first staged reading of her new one-woman show, “A Great Big Diva,” in a brunch-time gig at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph. …

Well-known Chicago music agent Barb Bailey is turning the tables — headlining her own show Dec. 7 at Davenport’s in Wicker Park. To promote the one-night-only fete on her birthday, Bailey is playing off her adopted father’s name (George Bailey) and that famous holiday film starring Jimmy Stewart, by calling her lucky years “It’s a Wonderful Life!” The Davenport’s “December Love” concert will feature cabaret classics and Bailey’s humorous tales of her career as a music agent and manager. … Beverly Segal’s latest documentary, “Driving West Rogers Park: Chicago’s Once and Future Jewish Neighborhood,” will have its premiere 2 p.m. Dec. 3 as part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the Chicago Jewish Historical Society — taking place at Congregation Adas Yeshurun, 3050 W. Touhy. The new film features narration by veteran WBBM-AM broadcaster Regine Schlesinger, plus interviews with author Irving Cutler and residents, activists and community leaders of this important Chicago neighborhood. Another recent Segal project — “Women Unchained” with Mayim Bialik, about women unable to secure a “get” (a Jewish divorce) — played at film festivals worldwide.