Stars around town: Jaslene Gonzalez, Dan Brown, Christian Stolte

SEEN ON THE SCENE: “America’s Next Top Model” winner and Humboldt Park native Jaslene Gonzalez surprised fans when she visited the Cafe Bustelo pop-up at the Cup & Spoon coffee shop recently — working a bit as a guest barista. … Joe’s Stone Crab was the eatery of choice for “Empire” actors Grace Gealey and Trai Byers — plus (separately) “Chicago Fire” stars Eamonn Walker and David Eigenberg, and former Chicago Bull Nikola Mirotic. … Andre Royo, the actor and producer best known for “The Wire,” “The Spectacular Now” and “Empire,” was spied dining with friends at Sunda the other night. … Yes, that was “Chicago PD” star Jason Beghe spotted lunching at Beatrix Fulton Market — chowing down on chili and chocolate-glazed salmon. … Meanwhile “Chicago Fire’s” Christian Stolte has been spotted making the scene at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap. … Chicago cabaret fans will have two special events happening this coming weekend — both on Saturday night. Veteran singer Denise Tomasello will toast her 40 years of entertaining Our Town with her “Chicago With Love” show at the Drake Hotel’s Grand Ballroom, backed up by her 17-piece orchestra. The 90-minute concert by the “Queen of Cabaret” will feature many fan favorites, including American Songbook classics and some memorable Broadway tunes. … Meanwhile over at the Empire Room at the Palmer House Hilton, vocalists Sam Fazio and Kimberly Gordon will showcase some of the great music made popular by such performers as Bobby Darin, Pearl Bailey, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole. After the show, the Empire Room will go retro — providing an evening of dancing in one of the city’s most beautiful rooms. … Once again, Anderson’s Bookshops are bringing high-profile personalities to the area. First up will be mega-author Dan Brown (“The DaVinci Code”) who will be the star attraction at an Anderson’s event at the Tivoli Theater in Naperville — promoting his new “Origin” novel at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Later this month, actress and noted cook Valerie Bertinelli will be at Anderson’s Bookshop in Downers Grove at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, signing copies of her latest cookbook, “Valerie’s Home Cooking.”