Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks land title role in ‘The Cher Show’ musical

Veteran Broadway and Tony Award-nominated actress Stephanie J. Block defied gravity in the Windy City when she starred as Elphaba in the Chicago premiere of “Wicked” back in 2005.

Block is about to portray another pop culture icon as she steps into the role of the real-life Cher for the pre-Broadway world premiere of “The Cher Show” bio-musical debuting this summer in Chicago. Block, along with another “Elphaba” veteran, Teal Wicks, and newcomer Micaela Diamond, will portray the legendary singer and Oscar-winner at different stages of her career.

Also featured in the cast for the show, scheduled to play the Oriental Theatre June 12-July 15, are Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (who starred as Frankie Valli in the original Chicago company of “Jersey Boys”) as the late Sonny Bono (Cher’s first husband and longtime singing partner), Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (as legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie), Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti (Cher’s famously young boyfriend), Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman (Cher’s second husband), and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt (Cher’s mother).

The musical, directed by Jason Moore, features a book by Rick Elice, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, musical supervision/orchestrations by Daryl Waters, costumes by Emmy Award-winner Bob Mackie, set design by Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis, video projections by Darrel Maloney, lighting design by Kevin Adams and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

For tickets and more information, visit broadwayinchicago.com or the theater box office at 24 W. Randolph.