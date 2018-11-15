Stephen Colbert, Lee Child’s latest Jack Reacher novel top best-sellers lists

Stephen Colbert and his 'Late Show' staff newly sit atop the Publishers Weekly harcover nonfiction bestsellers list. Lee Child's latest Jack Reacher thriller is tops for fiction. | Sun-Times files

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)

2. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

4. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

6. “Elevation” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

8. “The Noel Stranger” by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

9. “You Don’t Own Me” by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Sea of Greed ‘by Clive Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

12. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

13. “The Colors of All the Cattle” by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon)

14. “Heads you Win” by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Whose Boat is This Boat?” by The Late Show Staff with Stephen Colbert (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Cook Like a Pro” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

5. “Killing the SS” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

6. “Hindsight” by Justin Timberlake (Harper Design)

7. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

8. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)

9. “Medical Medium Liver Rescue” by Anthony William (Hay House)

10. “Beastie Boys Book” by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz (Spiegel & Grau)

12. “Guinness World Records 2019” (Guinness World Records)

13. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Leadership” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)