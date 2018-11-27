Stephen Hillenburg, creator of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ has died at 57 of ALS

Stephen Hillenburg, seen in 2006, revealed last year he had ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. | Getty Images

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator/animator of Nickelodeon’s animated hit series “SpongeBob SquarePants” has died. He was 57.

Hillenburg revealed last year that he was battling ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

Nickelodeon announced “a moment of silence” via Twitter in honor of Hillenburg.

In a written statement, the network said: “We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS. He was a beloved friend and longtime creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

On the big screen, Hillenburg wrote, produced and directed the 2004 feature film “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.”

With an appeal to children and adults, the TV series, centered around the denizens of an underwater world known as Bikini Bottom, began airing in 1999 and has aired nearly 250 episodes according to one report.

A stage musical based on the hit series had its pre-Broadway world premiere in Chicago in 2016.