Steppenwolf ensemble member actor John Mahoney has died, starred in ‘Frasier’

Veteran actor John Mahoney has died, it was confirmed late Monday. He was 77.

The actor, best-known for his role on the hit TV series “Frasier” was also an ensemble member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre. He most recently starred in the theater’s production of “The Rembrandt.”

A spokesperson for Steppenwolf said the theater was cancelling its opening night Monday for “You Get Older” out of respect for Mr. Mahoney’s passing. The theater was encouraging opening night ticketholders to gather at the theater Monday evening for remembrances and a moment of silence.

From 1993-2004 on “Frasier,” Mr. Mahoney starred as the retired police officer Martin Crane, father to brother psychiatrists Frasier, played by Kelsey Grammer, and Niles, played by David Hyde Pierce. He received an Emmy nomination twice for his portrayal.

His film credits included “Say Anything,” “Moonstruck,” “Flipped” and “The House of Blue Leaves,” the latter based on the the John Guare stage play for which Mahoney received a Tony Award.

Mr. Mahoney was a veteran of Chicago’s stages, having appeared in more than 30 productions at Steppenwolf alone.

Jeff Greenberg, the casting director on “Frasier,” took to Twitter with this message on the passing of Mr. Mahoney.

The great John Mahoney passed away today at age 77. I’ve not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together. pic.twitter.com/hn3SZwuEy4 — Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) February 5, 2018

