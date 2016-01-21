Steppenwolf Theatre launches new cafe, theater space

Steppenwolf Theatre and Boka Restaurant Group have joined forces in a new cafe/theater venture to open in the spring. The opening date has yet to be announced.

Located at 1700 N. Halsted, the new space will feature an 80-seat theater (connected to the Steppenwolf’s main lobby) and a cafe bar, which will serve coffee beverages (traditional bar menu will be phased in at a later date). The cafe’s menu will be overseen by chef Chris Pandel (the toque behind Swift & Sons at Fulton Market, and Balena, located just across from the main theater.)

The 80-seat, black box theater space will accommodate a variety of entertainment, from comedy and music to dance and Steppenwolf ensemble pieces. A programming schedule will be announced at a later date.