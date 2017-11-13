Steppenwolf to honor actress Sarah Paulson

Actress Sarah Paulson attends NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" FYC Event at the Television Academy on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. | manda Edwards/WireImage

Steppenwolf Theatre today announced it will honor Emmy Award- and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson at its 2018 Women in the Arts luncheon gala Jan. 18.

The annual event, attended by more than 400 leaders in Chicago’s civic and business communities. celebrates women’s contributions to the arts and business. The luncheon benefits Steppenwolf’s various professional development and education programs.

Paulson is no stranger to the Steppenwolf stage, having performed in Tracy Lett’s “Killer Joe.” Her film and television work includes “The Notorious Bettie Page” and “12 Years a Slave,” her Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning portrayal of Marcia Clark in “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” and “American Horror Story.” Upcoming film projects include Stephen Spielberg’s “The Post” (starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep) and “Ocean’s 8” (alongside Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock).

Previous honorees have included Claire Danes, Julianna Margulies, Joan Allen, Phylicia Rashad and Laurie Metcalf.

Tickets, $250-$500, are available at (312) 654-5632 or via email at specialevents@steppenwolf.org.