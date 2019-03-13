Steppenwolf’s Anna Shapiro to direct Elton John-scored ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Steppenwolf Theatre artistic director and Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro will direct the Broadway-bound, Elton John-scored stage musical “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The musical, based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Weisberger, will feature a book by Paul Rudnick, with music and lyrics by John and Shaina Taub. The 2006 hit film adaptation starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

“I am truly honored to be a part of this incredible project,” Shapiro said via statement Wednesday. “Working with Shaina, Paul, and Sir Elton has already proven to be one of the great thrills of my career, and I look forward to bringing Lauren’s beloved world to the stage.”

Casting, the rest of the creative team and a production timeline will be announced at a later date.