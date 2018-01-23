Steppenwolf’s Laurie Metcalf wins first Oscar nomination for ‘Lady Bird’

Laurie Metcalf (right) with Saoirse Ronan in a scene from "Lady Bird." | Merie Wallace/A24

Longtime Chicago theater actor Laurie Metcalf, who won her first Tony Award last June, is in the running for her first Oscar for her acclaimed work in “Lady Bird.”

Metcalf was one of the five nominees announced Tuesday, alongside Mary J. Blige, Lesley Manville, Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer.

It was also a strong day for former Chicago improviser Jordan Peele, whose directorial debut “Get Out” is a best picture nominee, up against “Call Me By Your Name,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Post,” “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”