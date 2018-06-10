Steppenwolf’s Laurie Metcalf wins second Tony Award in a row

Laurie Metcalf arrives at the Tony Awards on June 10, 2018, in New York City. | Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member Laurie Metcalf, who last year won the first Tony Award of her three-decade-plus career in theater, now has a streak going.

For the second year in a row, Metcalf won a Tony on Sunday, this one for featured actress in a play for her work in a revival of Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women.”

In a brief acceptance speech focused solely on the play and her fellow nominees, Metcalf dedicated the prize to “Women” director Joe Mantello, who “figured out what the script was in the rehearsal room and then taught it to me.”

A five-time Tony nominee, Metcalf also won last year for Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”

No doubt it was a welcome bit of good news after the loss of her TV job on ABC’s popular “Roseanne” revival, canceled after one too many incendiary tweets by star and co-creator Roseanne Barr. Metcalf was a multiple Emmy winner for playing the show’s Jackie Harris during its original 1988-97 run.