‘Stranger Things’ season 3 trailer released

“We’re not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think, we were just going to sit in my basement all day? Play games for the rest of our lives?” asks Will Byers in the trailer for season 3 of the Netflix hit supernatural series “Stranger Things,” released Wednesday.

The series, created and written by the Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross), returns July 4 with the first of eight new episodes. Season three is set in 1985, months after the cast escaped “The Upside Down.” Everyone is back for the new season, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink.

The show also welcomes newcomers Cary Elwes, as the mayor; Jake Busey, as a local reporter; and Maya Hawke, as an employee at the Starcourt Mall’s ice cream shop, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

As the trailer warns, “one summer can change everything.”