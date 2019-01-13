Big Boi, Travis Scott to join Maroon 5 in Super Bowl halftime show

Big Boi will be joining Travis Scott and Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NEW YORK — Big Boi and Travis Scott will join Maroon 5 in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Maroon 5 had been the widely reported halftime show act since September, but the NFL officially announced the band as its headliner Sunday. The league says Maroon 5 will feature guest artists including Big Boi, the Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Scott.

Many acts have turned down the halftime show this year in support of Colin Kaepernick and other players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice. An online petition urges Maroon 5 to withdraw from the gig.

This year’s Super Bowl will be broadcast from Mercedes-Benz Stadium it Atlanta by CBS on Feb. 3.