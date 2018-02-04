Surprise! Netflix to show ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ movie right after Super Bowl

You’ll have to wait weeks or months to see most of the movies advertised on tonight’s Super Bowl. But for “The Cloverfield Paradox,” the wait will be a matter of hours.

Netflix announced Sunday night that the third “Cloverfield” film will be available for viewing on the streaming service immediately after the game ends.

Here’s a preview of the latest alien invasion thriller from producer J.J. Abrams, following “Cloverfield” (2008) and “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016).

“The Cloverfield Paradox,” formerly known as “God Particle,” is directed by up-and-comer Julius Onah and is said to be about astronauts aboard an international space station who make a shocking discovery. Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo and Zhang Ziyi star.