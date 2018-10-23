Susan Orlean’s ‘Library Book’ much more than a celebration of books, libraries

Susan Orlean’s “The Library Book” (Simon & Schuster, $28) celebrates the love of books and the wonder of public libraries but also much more.

It is, perhaps surprisingly, a sheer delight.

At its core, it’s the story of the devastating 1986 fire at the central Los Angeles Public Library, which destroyed or damaged more than 1 million books.

Best known for “The Orchid Thief,” Orlean shows how libraries are embracing new roles in the information age, explores the L.A. library system’s feminist beginnings and various interesting characters.

It’s as rich in insight and as varied as the treasures contained on the shelves in any library.

