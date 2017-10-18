‘Sweeney Todd’ to replace ‘Finian’s Rainbow’ at Theo Ubique

The worst meat pies in London have won out over leafy green shamrocks.

With the rights suddenly becoming available for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre to produce Stephen Sondheim’s semi-operatic masterpiece, “Sweeney Todd,” the company has decided to go for the jugular (sorry). It will be replacing its previously announced production of “Finian’s Rainbow” with the musical thriller about the vengeful barber renowned for his perilously close shaves, assuring one last grand hurrah as it prepares to bid farewell to its magical 55-seat space at 6970 N. Glenwood at the end of this season and move to a larger and more modern facility not far way in Evanston.

The Sondheim show will run in the same slot, March 9 – April 29, 2018, with artistic director Fred Anzevino directing and Jeremy Ramey as music director. Casting will be announced later.

As Anzevino explained in a prepared statement: “We’ve always wanted to do ‘Sweeney,’ but were unable to get the rights. When they recently became available we jumped at this, our last chance to do it before we leave the No Exit Café. We’ll transform our space into ‘Mrs. Lovett’s Pie Shop’ and serve meat pies on our dinner menu. A vegetarian option will also be offered for the faint of heart, given the musical’s story of a serial killing barber whose victims are baked into the meat pies sold by his lover, Mrs. Lovett.” (Theo Ubique has a tradition of serving themed dinners to those in the audience who make reservations in advance.)

Theo Ubique’s 2017-18 also includes “A New Brain” (closing Oct. 29). It will be followed by “Altar Boyz” (Dec. 1, 2017 – Jan. 14, 2018); Courtney Crouse will direct, with Ramey as music director and Sawyer Smith as choreographer.

The company’s final production in its current space will be “Last Call at No Exit” (Theo Ubique is housed in a storefront called The No Exit Cafe), running June 15-July 22, 2018. It will salute the theater’s many hit productions since 2004 and feature songs from such musicals as “Cabaret,” “Chess,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Evita,” “The Light in the Piazza,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Rent,” as well as its revues saluting songwriters like Kurt Weill, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Jule Styne and Marvin Hamlisch. “Last Call” will run June 15 – July 22, 2018.

Tickets for “Altar Boyz” will go on sale soon; tickets for “Sweeney Todd” and “Last Call at No Exit” will be available at later dates. For additional information visit www.theo-u.com.