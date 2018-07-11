Swinging ’60s styles up for auction from Sharon Tate estate

This combination photo shows two floral canvas and leather bags owned by the late actress Sharon Tate which will be auctioned November 17 in Los Angeles and online by Julien’s Auctions. | Julien’s Auctions via AP

LOS ANGELES — Mini-dresses and a wedding dress are among the items from estate of actress Sharon Tate are going up for auction.

Tate starred in the 1967 film “Valley of the Dolls” and was the toast of the swinging ’60s social scene. She was murdered in Los Angeles by the notorious Charles Manson cult in 1969.

Los Angeles-based Julien’s Auctions said Wednesday the sale is set to begin Nov. 17. The auction house would not reveal the name of the seller, and it’s not clear who now owns the items.

A silk mini-wedding dress that Tate wore for her marriage to director Roman Polanski could draw up to $50,000, according to auction-house estimates. A two-toned mini-dress that Tate wore to the 1968 Cannes Film Festival is expected to fetch up to $7,000.

The collection also includes “ST” monogrammed luggage.