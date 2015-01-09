‘Taken 3’: Liam Neeson with a very particular set of irritants

Liam Neeson’s Bryan Mills has a very particular set of skills, mostly involving the ability to track down and then maim or kill anyone standing in his way.

​But when it comes to protecting his loved ones in the first place, Bryan’s the worst. The worst!

​In the first “Taken,” it wasn’t really Bryan’s fault when Albanian slave traders kidnapped his teenage daughter. But a few years later, the relatives of the Albanian slave traders kidnapped Bryan and his wife — at which point you gotta figure Bryan’s cousins, his priest and his favorite waitress at the local coffee shop were probably telling anyone who would listen, “I’m not really that close with Bryan. I’ll bet he wouldn’t even care if anyone kidnapped me!”

​Now comes “Taken 3,” and I guess this is a SPOILER ALERT even though the ubiquitous commercials give it away, but Bryan’s beloved ex-wife Lenore (Famke Janssen) doesn’t even make it out of the first act alive. Bryan comes back to his place after getting bagels, finds a knife on the floor, picks up the knife and there’s Lenore in his bed, with her throat slashed.

​Seconds later, the cops rush in, and because they haven’t seen “The Fugitive,” they instantly figure Bryan is the culprit, and off we go on the first of at least a half-dozen foot and/or car chases in this tired, gratuitously violent, ridiculous and laughably stupid entry in a franchise that started out with at least an intriguing idea and a few solid moments, stalled horribly in the sequel and now should be put out of its misery.

​I’ll tell you what got “Taken.” A hundred and twelve minutes of my life got “Taken.

​Working from a script by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen that must have included page after page of “THEN THERE”S A BIG CAR CHASE AND THINGS GO KABLOOEY,” director Olivier Megaton shows almost no talent for pacing in the quieter scenes. A number of them go on for two or three beats past the logical time to cut to the next scene.

​Of course, other than the occasional chuckle-inducing deadpan one-liner from Neeson, we don’t expect crisp dialogue in the “Taken” movies. It’s all about the action. Megaton opts for dizzying camera moves and lots of quick-cut close-ups, rendering the freeway chases AND the hand-to-hand combat scenes nearly unwatchable.

​After Lenore turns up dead and Bryan goes underground, a dopey cop shadows daughter Kim (Maggie Grace) as she attends her mother’s funeral, goes to college etc. (By the way, Kim looks to be about 30 — Maggie Grace is indeed 31 — but maybe she took a few years off from school after that whole kidnapped-by-Albanian-slave-traders thing.)

​Of course, the dopey cop and his dopey cop friends have no chance against Bryan. They know he’s exceedingly dangerous, but even after they arrest him (because of course Bryan wants them to arrest him), they yuk it up and talk about how “easy peasy” it was.

​Cut to another car chase.

​Forest Whitaker adds some panache as the wise Inspector Frank Dotzler, the obligatory top cop who shows up at crime scenes and notices things that eluded everyone else. Frank is constantly playing with a rubber band AND he carries a chess piece (the Knight!) with him, so we know he’s super smart and idiosyncratic to boot. It’s a shame Neeson and Whitaker have precious few minutes of shared screen time. I’d rather watch those guys sitting around between takes, telling war stories, than watch yet ANOTHER car chase.

​Another thing about those car chases: Bryan’s all about proving his innocence and protecting his daughter, but he routinely endangers the lives of hundreds with his antics on the roads. Not everyone out there is a stunt driver, big fella.

​Dougray Scott, normally a fine actor, gives a one-note performance as Lenore’s second husband, the slimy Stuart. Sam Spruell is a generic villain — a Russian crime boss named Oleg Malankov — who we’re told was in the Russian version of the Navy SEALs, but is incapable of shooting Bryan from 50 feet away, because of course Bryan can outrun bullets and he knows when to duck.

​Also, remember when I mentioned Bryan going out for bagels? Pay attention to the bagels. Even if you don’t pay attention to the bagels, this movie hammers home the importance of the bagels so often I wanted to stand up and say, “We get it! We get what you’re saying about the bagels!”

​But you wouldn’t have been able to hear me over the next car chase or gunfight anyway.

[s3r star=1.5/4]

Twentieth Century Fox presents a film directed by Olivier Megaton and written by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen. Running time: 103 minutes. Rated PG-13 (for intense sequences of violence and action, and for brief strong language). Now showing at local theaters.