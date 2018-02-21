Talk show host Wendy Williams taking time off for health reasons

Wendy Williams attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2018 on February 8, 2018 in New York City. | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams says she’s taking three weeks off on doctor’s orders.

Williams says that her doctor told her to take the break to deal with her Graves’ Disease and hyperthyroidism. Reruns will air in her absence.

Williams told her audience Wednesday that she’s been feeling like there are birds flying around her head, like a cartoon, and discussed other symptoms. She urged women in her audience not to neglect their health and to get regular check-ups.

The talk show host is 53 and recently lost 50 pounds. She announced Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with Graves Disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.

Williams passed out on-the-air during a broadcast of her syndicated chat show back in September.

Associated Press