It’s a boy, named Moses, for ‘Today’ show alum Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall has welcomed a baby boy, the former “Today” host announced on social media Thursday.

The new mom posted a photo of herself cradling her new son in an off-the-shoulder ruffle shirt paired with a hat stitched with the name “Moses.”

“Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine,” the 48-year-old mom captioned the photo. “Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

Just last week, the former WFLD-Channel 32 anchor insinuated that she was close to delivering by sharing her “baby delivery” playlist to social media.

Hall shared just last month that she and her husband, music exec Steven Greener, were expecting a child by declaring that she was “in a safe place at 32 weeks” to spread the news.