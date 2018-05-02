Taste of Chicago headliners include Flaming Lips, Juanes

Wayne Coyne leads the Flaming Lips through a colorful performance during the second day of Riot Fest in Chicago's Humboldt Park, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. | Peter Holderness / Sun-Times

Q magazine once listed them among the “50 Bands to See Before You Die,” and if you’ve not yet crossed The Flaming Lips off your bucket list, you’ll get the chance to do just that when the costume-festooned rockers headline the 2018 Taste of Chicago on July 14. Openers include garage/punk rockers Le Butcherettes and Chicago’s Half Gringa.

Other Petrillo Music Shell headliners announced Wednesday for the festival running July 11-15 in Grant Park include Brandi Carlile (July 11, with openers Martha Redbone Roots Project); Juanes (July 12, with openers La Santa Cecilia); Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli are Black Star (July 13, with opener Madame Gandhi); and George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic (July 15, with openers BJ the Chicago Kid, and The Boy Illinois).

Seating tickets ($18-$50) for the Petrillo stage concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4 via ticketmaster.com. Lawn admission is free.

Also announced is the full lineup for the Bud Light Stage (at Columbus and Balbo), which offers free music performances by Chicago-area talent. DJ Mike P emcees the stage’s final set each night. The full schedule and more festival info can be found at tasteofchicago.us.

Bud Light Stage – Schedule of Performances

(subject to change)

Wednesday July 11

Noon–1 p.m. Raii and Whitney (R&B)

1:20–2:20 p.m. You Are Here (Rock)

2:40–3:40 p.m. NDPNDNT (Hip-Hop)

4:00-5:00 p.m. Kiara Lanier (Alt/R&B)

5:20–6:20 p.m. Archie Powell & The Exports (Rock)

6:20–7:20 p.m. DJ Mike P

Thursday July 12

Noon–1 p.m. Co-still (Hip-Hop)

1:20–2:20 p.m. Lester Rey (Contemporary Latin)

2:40–3:40 p.m. Aniba Hotep & the Sol Collective (Soul/R&B)

4:00–5:00 p.m. Dave Weld (Blues)

5:20–6:20 p.m. Marina City (Rock)

6:20–7:30 p.m. DJ Mike P

Friday July 13

Noon–1 p.m. Black Bear Combo (Balkan Brass Band)

1:20–2:20 p.m. Friday Pilots Club (Rock)

2:40–3:40 p.m. Beats y Bateria (Global Electronic)

4:00–5:00 p.m. Matt Muse (Hip-Hop)

5:20–6:20 p.m. MASN (Pop/R&B)

6:20–7:30 p.m. DJ Mike P

Saturday July 14

11–11:40 a.m. DJ Mike P

Noon–1 p.m. CASE (Pop)

1:20–2:20 p.m. Kingfatz (Hip-Hop)

2:40–3:40 p.m. Fee Lion (Electro/Pop)

4:00–5:00 p.m. Emann & Jojo (Hip-Hop) – ChicagoMade A&R Auditions Winner

5:20–6:20 p.m. Bianca Shaw (R&B/Hip-Hop)

6:20–7:30 p.m. DJ Mike P

Sunday July 15

11:00–11:40 a.m. DJ Mike P

Noon–1 p.m. Young DRA (Hip-Hop)

1:20–2:20 p.m. The Claudettes (Indie Blues)

2:40–3:40 p.m. Adam Ness (Alt R&B)

4:00–5:00 p.m. Emily Blue (Pop)

5:20–6:20 p.m. Sa’Rayah (Soul/R&B)

6:20–7:30 p.m. DJ Mike P