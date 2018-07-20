Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden to star in ‘Cats’ film

The wait is over.

After years of speculation, the big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic stage musical “Cats” will now be a feature film. Set to star in the film adaptation are Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellan and James Corden, according to reports Friday.

Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) will direct; Lee Hall (“Billy Eliot”) will pen the screenplay. Filming is expected to begin in November in London.

The stage version returns to Chicago July 16-Aug. 4 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Group tickets are now onsale. Individual tickets for that show will go on sale this fall. For more info visit broadwayinchicago.com.