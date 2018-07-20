The wait is over.

After years of speculation, the big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic stage musical “Cats” will now be a feature film. Set to star in the film adaptation are Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellan and James Corden, according to reports Friday.

Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) will direct; Lee Hall (“Billy Eliot”) will pen the screenplay. Filming is expected to begin in November in London.

The stage version returns to Chicago July 16-Aug. 4 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Group tickets are now onsale. Individual tickets for that show will go on sale this fall. For more info visit broadwayinchicago.com.

The original Broadway cast of "Cats." | Matthew Murphy

