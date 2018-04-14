Taylor Swift’s cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’ garners mixed reviews

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has often covered the music of artists that have influenced her own music.

The fans of an iconic funk bank would’ve liked for Swift to choose more wisely on whom she pays tribute to.

Swift on Friday shared to Spotify an acoustic version of Earth, Wind & Fire’s classic hit “September,” which peaked at No.8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1979.

Here’s the original version:

Fans of the group didn’t care much of Swift’s take on “September.”

If you were curious to hear what unseasoned boiled chicken breast sounded like in song, take a listen to Taylor Swift cover Earth, Wind & Fire. https://t.co/5x1Ecwc1cw — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 13, 2018

That Taylor Swift cover of "September" sounds like housing discrimination — Zito (@_Zeets) April 13, 2018

Despite the fact that some longtime fans thought Swift’s cover was disrespectful of Earth, Wind & Fire, a member of the iconic funk group — and one of the song’s co-writers — enjoyed her rendition of the hit record.

“‘September’ was my first hit and favorite song of mine I ever have had the joy of being a part of,” co-writer Allee Willis said in a statement to Billboard. “Taylor Swift is the absolute cherry on top of a very soulful and happy sundae.”

Phillip Bailey, the group’s lead singer, told TMZ that “music is free like that,” and told Swift … “Ain’t Got Nothing But Love for Ya #freedominmusic.”