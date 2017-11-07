Teenage ‘Shameless’ actor arrested on DUI suspicion

LOS ANGELES — “Shameless” actor Ethan Cutkosky has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence near Los Angeles.

Burbank police Sgt. John Pfrommer tells The Associated Press the 18-year-old was pulled over last Wednesday night after being spotted straddling lanes and was later arrested. Pfrommer says blood-alcohol tests are still pending. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show Cutkosky was released early Thursday morning on $5,000 bail.

Representatives for Cutkosky and Showtime didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Cutkosky plays Carl, the middle son of William H. Macy’s character, Frank Gallagher, on the Showtime series. Over the show’s first seven seasons, Carl often was up to no good, at various points killing stray animals, wrecking a car and serving time in juvie.

In real life, Cutkosky grew up in west suburban St. Charles. Like his character, he told the Sun-Times in 2012, “I like to get in a little trouble.”