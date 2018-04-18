‘The Lightning Thief’ stage musical to kick off national tour in Chicago

The cast of the New York City production of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical." | Jeremy Daniels

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” the Off Broadway stage production based on the best-selling book of the same name by Rick Riordan, will kick off its national tour in Chicago next year, it was announced Wednesday by Broadway in Chicago.

The rock-infused show, which tells the story of Percy, a young man who discovers he’s the son of the ancient Greek god Poseidon and must who must hone his newly realized (and out-of-control) powers and sword skills to prevent a war between the immortals, will run Jan. 8-13, 2019, at the Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph.

“Percy” is directed by Stephen Bracket, with a book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and choreography by Patrick McCollum. The cast for the national tour has not yet been announced.

Group ticket sales only (for groups of 10 or more) are currently available at broadwayinchicago.com. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.