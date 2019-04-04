The Mix: American Ballet Theatre and more things to do in Chicago April 5-11

From music to theater to family fun, there’s much to see and do in the next week across the Chicago area. So make those big plans now! Here are some suggestions to help you navigate the area’s vibrant entertainment landscape:

DANCE: American Ballet Theatre

The American Ballet Theatre returns for an engagement featuring the Chicago premiere of “Whipped Cream,” a new story ballet about a young boy who overindulges in sweets and falls into a sugar-induced dream world and encounters mystical creatures, nightmarish puppets and a beautiful princess, who comes to his rescue. The Chicago Philharmonic performs the Richard Strauss score. From April 11-14, Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr. Tickets: $44-$150.

Jedi days and nights

Fans of the galactic franchise gather for “Star Wars Celebration,” five days filled with cosplay, live entertainment, screenings, panels exhibits and, most intriguing, glimpses into the future of “Star Wars.” Appearing will be Billy Dee Williams, Forest Whitaker, Freddie Prinze Jr., Hayden Christensen, Jason Isaacs, Paul Bettany, Riz Ahmed and many more cast and crew. From April 11-15, McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore. Tickets: $35, $75.

COMEDY: Christopher Titus

In his new show, “Amerigeddon,” comedian Christopher Titus tackles the world of politics and the state of America. On his website, he notes: “The whole show isn’t about Trump, though, I go after everyone in this show. I go after Hillary; I even have an Obama joke. I’m not kidding when I say that I wrote this show to bring the country back together.” From April 11-14, The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $30, $45.

POP CULTURE: Baconfest

It’s time once again for the annual celebration of America’s favorite cured meat. Baconfest features a menu from area chefs and restaurants that uses bacon in just about any way imaginable. The leadup to this year’s fest included a poetry contest and the crowning of Baconfest poet laureate Kimber Sullivan for her poem “Undone”: Bacon, thou candy of the meat variety/I love your crisp upon my tongue/Your smell dismisses all propriety/I am thoroughly, entirely, undone. Baconfest takes place April 5-6 at UIC Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt. Tickets: $85.

MUSIC: Time for Three



The trio Time for Three features violinists Nicholas Kendall and Charles Yang and double bassist Ranaan Meyer. Also all vocalists, they bring their own style to works by Bach and Brahms as well as performing their own arrangements of tunes by the Beatles, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and more. The concert, presented by the Music Institute of Chicago, is at 3 p.m. April 7 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $15-$50.

ART: Dawoud Bey

In “Birmingham, Alabama, 1963: Dawoud Bey/Black Star,” a response to the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church, images from Bey’s 2012 “The Birmingham Project” are paired with prints from the Black Star photojournalism archive to provide a historical context for the bombing. A second exhibit of photographs and films, “Chicago Stories: Recent works by Carlos Javier Ortiz and David Schalliol,” examines systemic racism in Chicago and beyond. From April 11-July 7, Museum of Contemporary Photography, 600 S. Michigan. Admission is free.

MUSIC: Todd Snider

After years of making rock records, Todd Snider goes back to his folk roots for his new release, “Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3.” Inspired by a recurring dream Snider has about Johnny Cash, it was recorded at the legendary artist’s Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. In these simpler and quieter songs, Snider tackles issues as complicated as today’s politics and as easygoing as lasting friendships. Chicago Farmer opens the show at 7:30 p.m. April 11 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage. Tickets: $35.

CULTURE: Downtown Seder

The Jewish tradition of the Passover Seder is celebrated when City Winery founder Michael Dorf hosts Downtown Seder. At this special event a variety of artists offer their interpretation of the lessons learned from the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Artists include David Broza, Michael McDermott, Corky Siegel, Lynne Jordan, Rich Jones, Aaron Freeman, Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus and more. All of the customary Seder traditions will be followed. At 7 p.m. April 11, City Winey, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $70-$145.