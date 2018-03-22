The Mix — Cool things to do March 23-29, 2018

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his "The Man Of The Woods" tour at Air Canada Centre on March 13, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

It’s time to make big plans. Here are some cool things to check out in the coming week:

INTO THE WOODS

Grammy winner Justin Timberlake brings his Man of the Woods Tour to the United Center for shows at 7:30 p.m. March 27 and 28. The Shadowboxers open both nights. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

FLOWER POWER

Macy’s annual Flower Show spectacular runs March 25-April 8 at the State Street store (111 N. State). This year’s theme, “Once Upon a Springtime,” is a celebration of fairy tales. The store’s first floor will be the site of enchanted, over-the-top gardens reflecting timeless tales of knights, fairy godmothers, evil queens and assorted fauna, all set in an enchanted forest, a princess’ castle, a lavish lagoon and more. In addition to the flora, guests can enjoy celebrity chef appearances, fashion shows, and floral arrangement demonstrations. The show is free and open during regular store hours. For complete details, visit macys.com/flowershow.

RUNNIN’ FOR THE GREEN

Head to Grant Park on March 25 to cheer on all the participants in the annual Chicago Shamrock Shuffle. The 39th annual 8K race (billed as the largest of its kind) and 2 mile walk begin and end in the park at Columbus Drive and Monroe. More than 25,000 runners participate each year. Visit www.shamrockshuffle.com.

FANCY FOOTWORK

Giordano Dance Chicago is celebrating its 55th birthday this year, and its spring program at 7:30 p.m. March 23-24 at the Harris Theater at Millennium Park (205 E. Randolph) pays homage to the company’s rich history. The troupe debuts new works by choreographers Davis Robertson and Joshua Blake Carter, and also features a special salute to longtime artistic director Nan Giordano. Tickets, $15-$75, and more information are available at harristheaterchicago.org.

‘FLOWER’ POWER II

Zoey Deutch, the rising film actress seen earlier in “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Why Him?,” is in town this weekend meeting viewers of her new movie, “Flower.” Deutch and the film’s director Max Winkler are scheduled to do post-show Q&A’s after screenings at 7:35 p.m. March 23 at Landmark Century Centre, 10:15 p.m. March 23 at Cinemark Evanston 18, 5 p.m. March 24 at Landmark Century and 7 p.m. March 24 at AMC River East.

HAPPY HUNTING

Billed as “the city’s largest Easter egg hunt,” the search for 55,000 eggs might just live up to the hype. The annual “Big Find” eggstravaganza hosted by Soul City Church takes place in three “hunts” — at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m March 24 at Mary Bartelme Park (115 N. Sangamon). The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photo opps, and the event also features outdoor games, candy and fare for purchase from local food trucks. Admission is free, and more than 3,000 people are expected to attend. So if you’re interested, you need to reserve your spot at soulcitychurch.com/bigfind.

SOULFUL ‘RIDE’

Mississippi singer/songwriter Paul Thorn headlines FitzGerald’s on March 24, the day after the release of his first-ever gospel album, “Don’t Let the Devil Ride” (Thirty Tigers). The album covers “music originally recorded by black Southern gospel groups” and features The McCrary Sisters, the Preservation Hall Jazz Horns, Bonnie Bishop and the Blind Boys of Alabama. For tickets, visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com. (Thorn returns to Chicago June 5 for his “Tales & Ales” “philosopher experience” at Lagunitas Brewery).