The Mix — Some cool things to do April 13-19, 2018

It’s time to make big plans. Here are some cool things to check out in the coming week:

A CALL TO ARMS

The World Armwrestling League is hosting twelve of its best “pullers” for a Supermatch Showdown Series (one of five regional events) on April 19 at Joe’s in Rosemont (5441 Park Pl., Rosemont). Organizers stress the world-class competitors are “ordinary people accomplishing the extraordinary.” Come cheer them on! Admission: $15. Visit walunderground.com.

ARGENTINA’S A-LISTER

American audiences know Ricardo Darin as star of the 2009 Oscar winner “El secreto de sus ojos” (2009) and the anthology “Wild Tales” (2014). A superstar in his native Argentina, he is scheduled to receive a career achievement award during closing night of the Chicago Latino Film Festival, where his new film “The Summit” also will be screened. The event is at 5:30 p.m. April 19 at AMC River East 21, 322 E. Illinois. For tickets, $60, go to chicagolatinofilmfestival.org.

LIFE IN IMPROVISED PIECES

Before he was Tim on “Life in Pieces” and Rep. Furlong on “Veep,” Dan Bakkedahl was working the stages of iO and Second City in Chicago. He’s back in town April 16 as the monologist at “The Armando Diaz Experience,” inspiring improvisers who instantly perform scenes based on his stories. Showtime is 8 p.m. at iO, 1501 N. Kingsbury. Tickets: ioimprov.com/chicago.

LENO HAS LANDED

An all-new 16-episode season of “Jay Leno’s Garage” premieres April 19 on CNBC, but first you can catch the legendary comedian live at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on April 13. Tickets for the comedy show, $89-$109, are available at paramountaurora.com. The theater is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. He moves to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan for a gig on April 14. Tickets, $48-$83, are available at ticketmaster.com. The theater is located at 203 N. Genesee. Show time both nights is 8 p.m.

KEVIN HART TRIPLE PLAY

Chicago is Kevin Hart’s kind of town! The comedian brings his “Irresponsible” tour to the United Center for shows April 14 and 15. Show time is 7 p.m. both nights. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com. Strict rules of conduct have been noted for the shows: no texting, talking, tweeting, cameras, social media or recording devices allowed! Earlier in the day on April 14, he’ll be on hand, along with TV personality Maria Menounos, at Maggie Daley Park (337 E. Randolph), where the duo co-hosts a free Rally Health outdoor health festival. A one-mile walk around “The Ribbon,” cooking demonstrations, a Kids’ Zone and a fun activities for the whole family are featured. Fans can cheer on Hart and Menounos as they participate in various fitness challenges. The activities start at 10 a.m. The fest runs till 2 p.m.

ROCK ‘IDOL’

Daughtry and his eponymous band headline the Genesee Theatre at 8 p.m. April 13. Show time is 8 p.m. For tickets, $39.50-$95. visit geneseetheatre.com

SONGS OF SUMMER

5 Seconds of Summer makes a tour stop April 16 at the House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn. Show time is 6 p.m. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com

CULTURAL CELEBRATION

Navy Pier’s Festival Hall A (600 E. Grand) is the place to be April 13-15 for the first-ever “I Heart Halal” lifestyle festival. The event, the first of its kind in the U.S., will feature a modest fashion show, a cooking demonstration by TV Masterchef Amanda Saab, a beauty master class led by CoverGirl cosmetics’ Nura Afia, a “top chef” competition hosted by Sameer Sarmast, and a comedy showcase hosted by Azhar Usman and featuring Ramy Youssef, Zainab Johnson and Ahamed Weinberg. For info and tickets, visit ihearthalal.com.