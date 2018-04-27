The Mix — Some cool things to do April 27-May 3, 2018

Uniquely Chicago

The third annual One of a Kind Spring Show arrives April 27-29 at the Merchandise Mart (Wells and the Chicago River) featuring more than 300 of merchants offering shoppers everything from accessories to ceramics and fashion to sculpture and wood art. Live entertainment from the Old Town School of Folk Music, and demonstrations from Lillstreet Art Center and The Hatchery are also on the bill. For tickets and more info, visit oneofakindshow.com

Grace under pressure

The world is used to seeing pop diva Grace Jones in full exotic, androgynous splendor, and that’s certainly part of “Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bam!” But the documentary also captures the glammed-down Grace in the studio and at home in Jamaica. The film opens Friday at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.

Fine Prine

Veteran folk/country singer-songwriter John Prine, on the road in support of his newest album, “Tree of Forgiveness,” arrives at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, for a concert at 8 p.m. April 27. It’s the first album of original material in 13 years for the 71-year old Prine. The CD, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, marked the first time in his long and acclaimed career that one of his albums has charted in the top 10. The Milk Carton Kids open. Tickets, $69.50-$109.50, are available at ticketmaster.com

Screening cats and dogs

Not just cutesy YouTube videos, the films of two animal-themed festivals this weekend aim for more thoughtful consideration of our love for our pets. First up is the NY Cat Film Festival, with programs at noon and 1:30 p.m. April 28. The next day brings the NY Dog Film Festival, presenting compilations at noon and 1:45 p.m. Both are at the Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park. Admission to each program is $10, with a portion of proceeds going to animal welfare groups. Details: catfilmfestival.com and dogfilmfestival.com.

Arts and artistry

The Randolph Street Market, 1341 W. Randolph, continues April 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with its “Artsy Fartsy” one-stop-shop “art explosion” featuring goods from more than 125 vendors. The all-ages marketplace experience features an assortment of activities both days including onsite still-life sketch classes for kids/adults, Mother’s Day portraits from Project Onward, and artwork/photography and many other media available for purchase. More information and tickets, $10-$200 (kids under 12 free; pets welcome), are available at randolphstreetmarket.com.

Funny Lady

Comedian and “SNL” alum Julia Sweeney headlines The Second City e.t.c. with her new one-woman show, “Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider,” running April 24-May 30 at the venue, 230 W. North Ave. (2nd floor of Piper’s Alley). Tickets (starting at $26) and more information are available at secondcity.com.

Blues legend

Roots/country/blues artist extraordinaire Keb’ Mo’ headlines a pair of shows at 8 and 10:30 p.m. April 27 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. The Grammy winner’s most recent release is the critically acclaimed “Tajmo” (2017), a collaboration with fellow bluesman Taj Mahal. Tickets, $75-$88, are available at citywinery.com.