The Mix — Some cool things to do April 6-April 12, 2018

IT’S THE ONE THAT YOU WANT!

It’s been 40 years since the John Travolta/Olivia Newton-John musical “Grease” hit movie theater screens, and in honor of the milestone, the film is being released in theaters April 8, 14 and 11, as part of the “TCM Big Screen Classics” series. The movie’s soundtrack spawned a multitude of hits including the title tune, “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights.” More than 700 theaters across the country will be participating in the celebration. To find a theater near you, visit fathomevents.com.

WHAT’S UP, DOC?

At the DOC10 festival, viewers don’t just watch promising new documentaries, they discuss them with the directors and other key figures. This year’s edition, continuing through April 8 at the Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln, includes the Ruth Bader Ginsburg profile “RBG” (9 p.m. April 7) and recent Sundance winners “On Her Shoulders” (4 p.m. April 7) and “Crime + Punishment” (9 p.m. April 6). Closing out the fest at 7:45 p.m Sunday will be “The King,” about which the Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper writes, “I can’t think of a less-inspired documentary subject than Elvis Presley — which makes it all the more impressive that Eugene Jarecki’s ‘The King’ challenges us to look at the life and legacy of Elvis in ways I never imagined.” For the full festival schedule, visit www.doc10.org.

POP CULTURE CLASH OF THE TITANS

The annual Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) convention arrives April 6 for a jam-packed weekend of all things comics, graphic novels, movies, pop culture, video games, toys, anime and more. The fun, including the Crown Championships of Cosplay, runs through Sunday at McCormick Place. For tickets and a complete schedule of events and artists/celebrity guests, visit c2e2.com.

WHAT’S ON TAP?

More than 25 beers! It’s all part of Chicago Beer Fest — A River North Beer Tasting, noon to 4 p.m. April 7 at Old Crow Smokehouse, 149 West Kinzie. You can check out samples from several breweries (you must be 21 or over to attend/partake). Tickets are $50. For tickets and more info visit chilifeevents.com

ROBOTPALOOZA!

The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., is the place to be April 7-8 and 14-15 for its annual National Robotics Week celebration and competitions. Check out the coolest robots designed by university students and amateur teams. For the complete schedule of events, visit msichicago.org

‘GIRL’ POWER

Portland, Oregon-based The Decemberists are touring behind their latest release, “I’ll Be Your Girl,” with a stop April 10 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. The group’s eighth studio album finds the band exploring new musical roads and potent emotions. Tickets, $49.50-$39.50, are available at ticketmaster.com

POSTWAR PANIC

Hungarian townsfolk reeling from World War II are intrigued by the arrival of an Orthodox Jew and his son in the acclaimed film “1945.” Director Ferenc Torok is expected to attend for Q&A’s at the showings at 7 p.m. April 6 and 2 and 4:30 p.m. April 7 at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport, and at 7 p.m. April 7 and 4 and 7 p.m. April 8 at Landmark Renaissance Place in Highland Park. Visit www.MenemshaFilms.com

GOING SOLO

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo plays an intimate solo gig at Beat Kitchen, April 10. If it’s anything like his gig last month at L.A.’s Hi-Hat, expect a mix of Weezer hits and a few covers sprinkled in. Tickets, $35, are available at ticketweb.com. (All of Weezer headlines the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on July 7).