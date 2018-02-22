The Mix — Some cool things to do Feb. 23-March 1, 2018

It’s time to make big plans. Here are some cool things to check out in the coming week in and around Chicago:

OH, BROTHER

Brit Rocker/former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher headlines the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 with his solo imprint, the psych/alt-rockin’ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The 50-year-old Gallagher’s touring behind his latest release, “Who Built the Moon?” Tickets, $42-$77.50, are available at ticketmaster.com.

ROAD WARRIOR

Country superstar Brad Paisley brings his Weekend Warrior tour to the Allstate Arena (6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont) on Feb. 24. Show time is 7 p.m. Also on the bill: platinum-seller Dustin Lynch (“Cowboys and Indians”), Chase Bryant (“Hell if I Know”) and Lindsay Ell (“The Project”). Tickets available at ticketmaster.com

DELIGHTFUL

Navy Pier comes alive with a kaleidoscope of light, color and sound courtesy of “Prismatica,” a new art installation featuring 25 six-foot rotating prisms. Visitors can interact with the art installation running through April 15 in the Pier’s Polk Bros. Park area. The prisms’ bases emit “the soothing sounds of soft bells.” Admission is free. The pier is at 600 E. Grand. The public art installation is open during regular Pier hours. Visit navypier.org for all the info.

IT’S COLD OUTSIDE!

Come out Northerly Island for some cool winter fun from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 24. for Polar Adventure Days. Experience arts and crafts, live animals (Huskies, wolves, birds of prey), winter activities (snowshoeing, snow permitting), raffles and giveaways and more outdoors at the park, 1400 S. Lynn White Dr., and indoors at the visitor center. Visit chicagoparkdistrict.com

IT’S COLD INSIDE!

When you think outdoor parties, you think of summer. Well think again. The fourth annual Frost Fest runs Feb. 24-25 at Halsted and Roscoe and boasts more than 50 craft beers (local purveyors) that you can sample in the comfy confines of a 4,000-square foot heated tent. Three separate three-hour tasting sessions will be featured. DJs provide the music. Tickets, $20-$40. Visit www.northalsted.com/frostfest. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Hope For The Day suicide prevention outreach programs.

TRIPLE PLAY

Singer/songwriter/actress Ashanti and rapper/producer Ja Rule bring their greatest hits to the Riviera Theatre (4746 N. Racine) in a double bill at 8 p.m. Feb. 24. R&B singer/actor Lloyd opens. Tickets, $50- $175 (18+over). Visit www.rivieratheatre.com

HOT DOG!

Chinese New Year was Feb. 16, but the festivities kick into high gear at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in Chinatown for the annual Chinese New Year parade. This year, the Chinese lunar calendar ushers in the Year of the Dog, 4716, to be exact. The fun starts at 24th Street and Wentworth, with traditional lion dances, marching bands, floats, and a bevy of dogs on parade. Visit www.ccc-foundation.org

SIZZLING RHYTHMS

The legendary Brazilian bossa nova/jazz/funk composer/pianist/arranger Sérgio Mendes brings his Grammy Award-winning tunes to City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, for concerts at 5 and 8 p.m. Feb. 25. Tickets, $65-$80 are available www.citywinery.com/chicago.

TEE OFF TIME

For the latest and greatest in all things golf, head to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, (9291 Bryn Mawr, Rosemont) Feb. 23-25 for the Chicago Golf Show. Check out the newest golf equipment, try your skills at one-on-one full swing an putting lessons from Illinois PGA teaching pros, meet PGA pros/celebrities, plan your golf vacations and more. More than 180 vendors will be participating. Hours vary. Tickets, $4-$30. Visit www.rosemont.com/desconvention

GREEN SCENES

The 19th annual Chicago Irish Film Festival kicks off at 7 p.m. March 1 with a gala screening event at Theatre on the Lake (2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.). Opening night films include the documentary “In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America” directed by Maurice Fitzpatrick, and “A Little Bit of Tear,” a short directed by and starring renowned dancer Michael Flatley. The festival continues through March 4 at the Logan Theatre (2646 N. Milwaukee) and the Society For Arts/Gallery Theatre (1112 N. Milwaukee). For complete information visit chicagoirishfilmfestivalcom.