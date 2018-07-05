The Mix – Some cool things to do July 6-12, 2018

Radiohead headline on the main Stage at the TRNSMT music Festival on Glasgow Green, in Glasgow on July 7, 2017. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

FOOD GLORIOIUS FOOD!

Chicago’s annual Taste of Chicago, featuring 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-ups, 13 food trucks, a wine garden and plenty of music, arrives July 11 in Grant Park. The Petrillo Music Shell lineup boasts the Flaming Lips, Juanes, Brandi Carlile, Black Star, George Clinton’s Parliament Funkadelic and more. The eating frenzy-by-the-lake runs through July 15. For all the details, visit tasteofchicago.us

GREEN SCENE

Fans of Irish music should head to the 33rd annual Irish American Heritage Festival, July 6-8 at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox. The music lineup includes We Banjo 3, Byrne and Kelly, Coyote Riot, Gaelic Storm, In Spite of Ourselves, Irish Heritage Singers and many more. Tickets: $15; kids under 12, free. For more info, visit irish-american.org

A GREAT LIFE!

Celebrate the culture and music of the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America, and of course, the U.S. at the annual International Festival of Life, July 6-8 at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph. This year’s festival is dedicated to the bicentennial anniversary of the death of Haitian explorer Jean Baptiste Pointe Dusable, Chicago’s founding father. The music lineup boasts Capleton, Sweet Micky, Yellowman, among many others. For information, visit internationalfestivaloflife.com

GRAND REUNION!

It may have started out small, but a reunion picnic of 40 friends has now grown into “one of the largest house music festivals in the world,” and it’s all taking place in Chicago at The Chosen Few Old School Reunion Picnic, July 7 in Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island. DJs, live music and more are featured. For complete info, visit chicagoevents.com

TALENT ‘POOL’

British rockers Radiohead are on the road this summer in support of “A Moon Shaped Pool.” The tour arrives at the United Center with shows on July 6 and 7. Junun opens. Tickets, $64.50-$99.50, are available at ticketmaster.com

GO WEST!

Head to Chicago Avenue (between Damen and Wood) July 6-8 for the annual West Fest music/food street festival extravaganza. Arts & crafts, local eateries, retailers and plenty of live music/DJs all showcase West Town’s eclectic offerings. The music lineup includes Joey Purp, The Make-Up, Kevin Morby, Derrick Carter and more. A $5 donation gets you into the festival; proceeds benefit local non-profits and schools. For information, visit westfestchicago.com

BLUES UNDER THE STARS

Chicago’s own Buddy Guy headlines the Ravinia Festival on July 8. Also on the bill with the blues icon: Jonny Lang. Show time is 7 p.m. The venue is located at Lake Cook and Green Bay Roads in Highland Park. Tickets, $33-$90. Visit ravinia.org