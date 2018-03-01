The Mix — Some cool things to do March 2-8, 2018

It’s time to make big plans. Here are some cool things to check out in the coming week in and around Chicago:

BEAUTY IN MOTION

Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo arrives for its Auditorium debut March 3-4 with “La Belle (The Sleeping Beauty).” The ballet is designed and choreographed by the troupe’s artistic director Jean-Christophe Maillot in a complete reimagining of the classic fairy tale. Shows are 7:30 p.m. March 3 and 2 p.m. March 4. Info and tickets (starting at $41): auditoriumtheatre.org

LET’S RAP

Chance the Rapper heads to the Museum of Contemporary Art on March 5 for an evening of conversation as part of the museum’s In Sight Out series. The talk, which starts at 6 p.m. inside the MCA’s Edlis Neeson Theater, will be moderated by Pitchfork writers and editors. The museum is located at 220 E. Chicago. Tickets are $20 and available starting at noon March 2 at mcachicago.org.

FOR A GREAT CAUSE

Come out and root for those brave souls participating in this year’s Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach on March 4. The 18th annual event kicks off at 10 a.m. and benefits Special Olympics and you never know which celebrities may show up among the pack! For details, visit www.chicagopolarplunge.org

FLOWER POWER

It’s cold outside, but it’s warm inside at the annual Chicago Botanic Garden’s Orchid Show, running through March 25. More than 10,000 blooms are on display with loads of special events peppered throughout the run of the show (including a cocktail tasting on March 7). Orchid sales take place March 10, 11 and 29. Tickets, $8-$12. The sprawling garden oasis is located at 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe. For all the info, visit chicagobotanic.org/orchid

MONSTER FUN

Think big! Check out all your super-powered big truck pals including El Toro Loco, Grave Digger, Max-D, Megalodon, Monster Mutt Rottweiler, Scooby-Doo, Soldier Fortune Black Ops, Zombie and more at Monster Jam, March 2-5 at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, in Rosemont. Tickets start at $25. Info: www.monsterjam.com

CART RACE

Wicker Park is the place to be March 3 for the annual Chiditarod shopping cart race. Humans pull wildly decorated carts in the race, kicking off at Wollcot and Hubbard at 12:30 p.m. The race is also a food drive for the Chicago Food Depository, so bring non-perishable food items for drop off at any of the five checkpoints on the race route. For all the details and checkpoint locations, visit www.chiditarod.org.

FUNNY MAN

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco brings his Stay Hungry tour (also the name of his upcoming book) to the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, for shows March 2-3. Tickets start at $63. For more info, visit ticketmaster.com. The show heads to the Rosemont Theatre March 9-10.

FANCY FOOTWORK

The world-renowned Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, presented by the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, is presenting two shows at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, at 7:30 p.m. March 2-3. The contemporary dance company is presenting its newest full-length work, “Formosa.” Tickets, $22–$65, are available at colum.edu/dancecenterpresents