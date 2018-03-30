The Mix — Some cool things to do March 30-April 5, 2018

"Pablo's World," (El Salvador), directed by Arturo Menendez is one of three films making their world premieres at the Chicago Latino Film Festival. | COURTESY CLFF

It’s time to make big plans. Here are some cool things to check out in the coming week:

SCREEN SCENE

The 34th Chicago Latino Film Festival takes place April 5-19 at AMC River East, 322 E. Illinois. Sixty-three feature films and 46 shorts from the U.S., Spain, Portugal, South America and Latin America will be showcased. Among the three world premieres is “Pablo’s World” (above), a film-noirish take on “Othello” from El Salvador. All films are screened in their original language (with English subtitles). Tickets/passes: $10-$110 are available at chicagolatinofilmfestival.org.

HE’S GOOD

Andy Grammer brings his Good Parts Tour to the House of Blues on March 31 (doors open 6 p.m.). Tickets, $44-$54.50, are available at livenation.com

IT’S AN ALL-OUT SCRAMBLE!

What do you get when you combine a 5K race, ’80s rock and an Easter Egg Hunt? It’s the eighth annual Bunny Rock Chicago! The 5k steps off a 9 a.m. March 31 at Montrose Harbor, followed by the kids’ giant Easter egg hunt at 10:15 a.m. For info, visit www.bunnyrock5k.com.

IT’S AN ALL-OUT JAM!

Winter Jam 2018, “Christian music’s largest annual tour,” arrives at the Allstate Arena on March 30. Doors open at 6 p.m. On the bill: Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, comedian John Crist, KB, Kari Jobb, NewSong and Jordan Feliz. The pre-Jam party features Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope and Westover. Admission is free; $15 donation at the door. For more information, visit 2018.jamtour.com.

‘SAILING’ INTO TOWN

’80s popster and Grammy Award winner Christopher Cross (“Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Arthur’s Theme”), headlines City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, March 31 and April 1. Tickets, $68-$78. For tickets and info, visit citywinery.com

PARTY TIME

It’s all about R&B and soul as Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Jagged Edge, 112, Faith Evans and SWV headline the ’90s Block Party March 30 at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets, visit tickemaster.com