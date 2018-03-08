The Mix — Some cool things to do March 9-15, 2018

Demi Lovato performs during "Tell Me You Love Me" World Tour at The Forum on March 2, 2018 in Inglewood, California. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images f

It’s time to make big entertainment plans. Here are some highlights of what’s headed to Chicago in the coming week:

TELL THEM YOU LOVE THEM

Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled, whose “I Believe” is featured on the soundtrack for “A Wrinkle in Time” (opening today at local theaters) arrive March 9 at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont, as part of Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me Tour. Show time is 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit tickemaster.com.

IRISH PRIDE

Join in all the fun that is the annual South Side Irish Parade, stepping off at noon March 11 on Western Avenue at 103rd Street. This year’s parade — the 40th annual celebration — features Special Olympics Chicago (celebrating its 50th anniversary) as its Grand Marshal. Visit southsideirishparade.org

BROADWAY’S BEST

Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and Broadway veteran Megan Hilty join forces for an evening of the greatest hits from the Great White Way at Dominican University in River Forest. The annual trustees benefit dinner gala and concert kicks off at 5 p.m. March 10. Concert-only tickets start at $47. Visit www.dom.edu.

TAKE IT EASY

The Eagles kick off a 2018 series of dates with a March 14 stop at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison. The lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey (son of the late great Glenn Fry) and Vince Gill. Special guests: JD & The Straight Shot. Show time is 8 p.m. For ticket info visit ticketmaster.com.

FUNNY GUY

Comedian and three-time Emmy Award winner Louis Anderson headlines the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, on March 11. Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets, $29.50-$49.50 are available at northshorecenter.org.

FANCY FOOTWORK

Chicago Tap Theatre is presenting “Sweet Tap Chicago Sunday” at 3 and 7 p.m. March 11 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. The evening is a celebration of music courtesy of a live jazz quintet, rapper/singer/host Taylor Mallory and JC Brooks. Dancing is also, well, on tap. Tickets, $40. Visit chicagotaptheatre.com.

MOTOR WORKS

More than 500 custom cars, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and race cars will be on display at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, March 9-11 courtesy of the 56th annual World of Wheels extravaganza. Special appearances by Dale Earnhardt Jr., WWE stars A New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Wood), and John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) are scheduled. Admission: $6-$20. Visit autorama.com.