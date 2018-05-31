The Mix — Some cool things to do May 31-June 7, 2018

Taylor Swift performs during the Reputation Stadium Tour opener at University of Phoenix Stadium on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP

SWIFT ARRIVAL

Taylor Swift has pulled out all the stops for her massive Reputation stadium tour, which arrives for a 7 p.m. show June 1 at Soldier Field. For tickets, visit tickemaster.com

PRAISE THE LORD!

The annual Chicago Gospel Music Festival runs June 1-2 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park (Michigan and Randolph) and at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington. Among the lineup for the two-day free music extravaganza are The Canton Spirituals, Israel & New Breed, Tri-City Singers Reunion and The Walls Group and more. For the complete lineup chicagogospelmusicfestival.us

SCI-FI HIGH

The Music Box Theatre (3733 N. Southport) is the place to be this weekend for The Juggernaut Film Festival, a celebration of all things science fiction/fantasy films. Presented by the Otherworld Theatre Company, the festival will be hosted by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star Gates McFadded (aka Dr. Beverly Crusher). Saturday boasts a special live performance by comedy troupe Improvised Star Trek. Tickets, $50-$85 and more information/complete schedule of events/screenings are available at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

FILM LOVERS GO UNDERGROUND

The 25th Chicago Underground Film Festival kicks off June 6 with 8 p.m. showings (on two screens) of “Industrial Accident,” a documentary about the local music label Wax Trax Records. That’s among the more straightforward offerings at the fest, which showcases American and international cinema outside the indie mainstream. All events are at the Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee. For schedule and tickets, go to cuff.org.

ART FARE

The annual 57th Street Art Fair, the oldest art fair in the Midwest, takes place June 2-3 on 57th Street (between Kenwood and Woodlawn). The extravaganza features more than 250 exhibitors of fine arts and crafts. For more information, visit 57thstreetartfair.org.

JUST DO IT

It’s that time of year again — the Do Division Street Fest and Sidewalk Sale (on Division between Damen and Leavitt) is back, featuring two live music stages, local vendors and food, beer, wine, spirits and a Family Fun Fest and runway fashion shows. Also announced is The Comedy Resistance, featuring Emmy Award-winning comedian (and Second City alum) Bob Odenkirk performing and spearheading a voter registration drive (3:30-3:45 p.m June 3). Suggested donation: $10. For complete festival info, visit do-divisionstreetfest.com

RAVINIA RAMPS UP

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park kicks off its 2018 season with Los Lobos headlining the pavilion at 6:30 p.m. June 1. Ozomatli and Los Lonely Boys share the bill. Tickets, $45-$55, are available at ravinia.org.