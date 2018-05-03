The Mix — Some cool things to do May 4-10, 2018

CELEBRATE!

Toyota Park in South Suburban Bridgeview is the place to be May 11-13 for the 2018 Cinco de Mayo Festival. The family friendly fest celebrates Mexican culture with live music, food, arts and crafts, a carnival and special activities for the kids. The venue is located at 7000 S. Harlem. For more information and tickets $5-$10 (kids 12 and under free with adult ticket purchase), visit vivacincodemayofestival.com.

WATER WORKS

Chicago’s landmark Buckingham Fountain will spring to life Sunday when the beloved attraction is switched on at 2 p.m. amid an afternoon of family activities and live entertainment. The event runs noon to 3 p.m. at the fountain, which spews 15,000 gallons of water a minute during its hourly “shows.” Several of Chicago’s cultural institutions, including the Shedd Aquarium and Brookfield Zoo, will be represented at the celebration. For more information, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com

CRITICS’ CHOICES

Local cinema writers chose the titles unspooling at the Chicago Critics Film Festival at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. At opening presentation “Fast Color” at 7 p.m. May 4, star Gugu Mbatha-Raw and co-writer Jordan Horowitz are scheduled for a Q&A. The fest runs through May 10. For the full lineup, go to chicagocriticsfilmfestival.com.

PIVEN’S PIVOT

Switching gears since the cancellation of his TV series “Wisdom of the Crowd,” Jeremy Piven is dabbling in stand-up comedy and brings his set to Chicago’s Laugh Factory next week. The former Evanstonian and “Entourage” star performs with some comedy friends May 10-13 at the club at 3175 N. Broadway. Tickets: laughfactory.com.

GOWNS GALORE!

Attention brides-to-be: Macy’s on State Street is hosting its bridal sample sale extravaganza May 5-6 during regular store hours. Select from more than 750 sample gowns (priced at $500 or less) from top designers. The sale takes place on the 7th floor of the store, 111 N. State. Visit l.macys.com

HIGH-FLYING FUN

The annual Chicago Kids and Kites Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5 at Cricket Hill (Montrose at Lake Shore Drive). The 20th incarnation of the free fest, in conjunction with Chicago’s Year of Creative Youth celebration, boasts free paper kite kits (while supplies last), face painting, arts and crafts, balloon artists and demonstrations by professional kite flyers. Bring your own kite or build/decorate one on site. Visit cityofchicago.org,

WING-A-DING-DING

An array of area restaurants will be on hand May 6 at the UIC Pavilion (525 S. Racine) for WingFest and the chance to win “Best of the Fest” honors for their fare. The event raises funds for local/national charities. Wings are judged in four categories: Mild, Hot, BBQ, and Exotic. Men’s and women’s wings-eating contests, live music and raffles/games are part of the fun. Tickets and more information are available for purchase at wingfest.net.