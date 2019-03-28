World premiere of ‘The Outsiders’ musical among Goodman Theatre’s new season

"Eclipsed" director Liesl Tommy (pictured in San Francisco in 2017), will helm the world premiere musical adaptation of "The Outsiders" at the Goodman Theatre. | Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Curran Theater

The Goodman Theatre’s 2019-2020 season will feature three world premieres, four Chicago premieres and a major revival of a contemporary classic, it was announced Thursday.

Among the offerings will be the world premiere stage musical adaptation of “The Outsiders,” based on the cult classic novel by S.E. Hinton and the subsequent film by Francis Ford Coppola. The production, with a book by Adam Rapp, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, and choreography by Lorin Latarro, will be directed by Tony Award-nominee Liesl Tommy (“Eclipsed”), and debut in August 2020.

Tony Award-winner Lucas Hnath’s hugely personal “Dana H,” will receive its world premiere Sept. 6-Oct. 6, 2019 in the Owen Theatre. Based on and adapted from interviews with his mother, psych ward chaplain Dana Higginbothom, conducted by Steve Cosson, the play is directed by Les Waters. The show, in Higginbothom’s words, recounts the harrowing five months she spent as a captive of an ex-con on the run.

Also on the schedule is the Chicago premiere (April 26, 2020) of Jocelyn Bioh’s Off Broadway hit “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play,” directed by Lilli-Anne Brown.

Goodman’s artistic director Robert Falls helms the revival of Brian Firel’s Broadway smash “Molly Sweeney” (March 7– April 12, 2020), which explores the consequences of a lifechanging medical miracle.

Here’s the rest of the new season lineup:

— the Chicago premiere of “American Mariachi,” (April 25 – May 31, 2020), by Jos Cruz Gonzalez, directed by Henry Godinez, in a co-production with the Dallas Theater Center.

— the world premiere of “Graveyard Shift,” (February 7 – March 8, 2020) by Korde Arrington Tuttle, directed by Danya Taymor.

— the Chicago premiere of “Bernhardt/Hamlet,” (Sept. 14-Oct. 20, 2019) by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Donna Feore.

— the Chicago premiere of “Roe,” (Jan. 18-Feb. 23, 2020) by Lisa Loomer, directed by Vanessa Stalling.

In addition, the Goodman will present its 16th annual New Stages Festival (Oct. 23-Nov. 10, 2019) and the 42nd annual production of “A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 16-Dec. 29, 2019).

Memberships/show packages are now available by calling (312) 443-3800 or online at GoodmanTheatre.org/1920season. Single tickets for select productions will go on sale in August.