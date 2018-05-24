The title says ‘Solo,’ but Lando runs away with the movie

Smuggler Lando Calrissian has pulled off his biggest score: stealing “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Donald Glover’s Lando, the role he inherited from Billy Dee Williams, has outshone and outswaggered his frenemy Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) — whose name is in the title — at every turn.

The signs of his force are everywhere, with the Fandango FanShop reporting that Lando merchandise is moving at twice the pace of Han merchandise. At the world premiere of “Solo” in Hollywood, the undisputed biggest cheer of the night came 45 minutes into the movie when Calrissian first appeared.

“The movie is called ‘Solo,’ but people have really focused on Lando since the first trailer dropped,” says Shawn Edwards, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association. “Lando is the man!”

Here’s how he pulled off the heist: