The Underachievers, Warren G: Making meaningful music is key

BY MOIRA MCCORMICK | FOR THE SUN-TIMES

It had happened again, in the Seattle club serving as fourth stop on the Underachievers’ tour, which launched Oct. 1. A young concertgoer approached MCs Issa Gold and AK The Savior, uttering the now-familiar words, “You changed my life.”

“All the time our fans are, like, ‘Yo, I felt so alone, and you guys helped me.’ That’s what we do music for,” declared AK by phone next afternoon. “We’re not into the ‘normal’ rapper goals: fast cars, having a lot of money.”

Instead, the Underachievers, who headline Metro Friday night, dedicate themselves to “actually making a difference,” in AK’s words. Now, four years into their career, the Brooklyn-birthed hip-hop duo has been ID’d by cultural tastemaker i-D magazine as nothing less than “the philosophical punks redefining rap.”

Their arresting new album, the artful, psychedelia-laced “Evermore: The Art of Duality,” embodies an ongoing quest for 24-year-old AK and cohort Gold, 25. “From day one we’ve had the same goal,” AK said. “To uplift our generation” – with particular emphasis on peers who, like them, identify as Indigo Children.

Supporters of this New Age aura-derived theory believe these ultra-sensitive kids have “special gifts, such as psychic abilities,” displaying “above-average intelligence,” according to a 2009 article in the journal Skeptical Inquirer. (Detractors see the Indigo designation as wrongheadedly reinforcing parents who shun professional help for their ADHD offspring.)

“But it’s just a label,” AK said. “I feel like we’re all Indigo Children: beautiful kids that want to change the world and are more in tune with our spirituality. We tell [listeners] they can create any reality they want, and not to doubt themselves – no matter what anyone says.”

Songs like “Evermore” narrative “Shine All Gold” – “Every parent-teacher conference told my mom I was a failure … I just rise like a phoenix and shine all gold” – resonate profoundly with followers of the Underachievers, whose arch moniker appropriates the dismissive report-card term that’s dogged Indigo Children for decades. “People have actually told us that they almost killed themselves, until they came across our music,” AK stressed. “This gives us purpose, clarification that we’re on the right path.”

Keeping inner-city kids on their own right path is a foremost raison d’etre of rapper Warren G, who follows AK and Issa into town this weekend, headlining the Shrine on Sunday. While the Underachievers are East Coast-spawned millennials, Warren G is a veteran Gen-Xer from Long Beach, Calif.

G is renowned for smash hit, “Regulate,” an irresistible duet with his late LBC compadre Nate Dogg. It soared to number two on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1994, turbo-charging the album from whence it came: “Regulate…G Funk Era” went triple platinum and, along with its best-known track, is considered a West Coast hip-hop classic.

“It feels good,” G reflected in a phone interview, “knowing that I did a record that people are still playing 20 years later.” He’s even heard “Regulate” while perambulating through the produce section at a SoCal supermarket. “I’m grocery shopping,” Warren related, “and then I’m like, ‘Waaait a minute ….’” (G recently issued a 20th-anniversary sequel, “Regulate…G Funk Era Part II,” including previously unreleased tracks by Nate, who passed away in 2011.)

A teenage Warren G had gotten his start collaborating with Nate Dogg and nascent rap icon Snoop (Doggy) Dogg in a crew called 213. Fame beckoned in earnest when he and Snoop guested on “The Chronic,” the breakthrough ’92 solo album by N.W.A.’s guiding musical genius, Dr. Dre – who happens to be family. (Asked to clarify whether Dre is his half-brother or step-brother – the Internet has it both ways – G said flatly, “We brothers. Period.”)

Before the successes, though, were years of street hustling – bleak experiences G draws on when he urges at-risk kids in Boys & Girls Clubs to steer clear of gangs. “I let ’em know there’s only two ways out: dead or in jail. Me and Snoop was the only ones,” he mused as aside, “who didn’t get caught up in the system. But we came close.”

Brightening, Warren noted, “I see [former mentees] that are grown now, and they’re, like, ‘Man, I remember when you came and talked to us.’ And most of ’em have changed their lives.”

