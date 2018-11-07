Curtain Call: ‘Familiar’ at Steppenwolf and more openings, previews Nov. 9-15

Pictured (front, left to right): Celeste M. Cooper and Lanise Antoine Shelley; (back row, left to right) Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Jacqueline Williams and Ora Jones in rehearsal for Steppenwolf Theatre's production of "Familiar." | Joel Moorman Photo

SHOW OF THE WEEK

“Familiar”: Many will recognize Danai Gurira as Gen. Okoye in the Marvel film blockbuster “Black Panther.” The actress is also an accomplished playwright. (Her terrific “Eclipsed” made history in as the first Broadway play helmed entirely by black women). Gurira’s 2016 comedy-drama “Familiar” revolves around a Zimbabwean-American family trying to preserve their past while building a new future. It features a stunning lineup of Chicago talent including Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Jacqueline Williams, Ora Jones, Celeste M. Cooper and Lanise Antoine Shelley. Previews begin Nov. 15, opens Nov. 26; to Jan. 13. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$109; steppenwolf.org

MORE SHOWS

“The Dark at the Top of the Stairs”: William Inge’s drama set in a small Oklahoma town uncovers the lives of members of the Flood family. Previews Nov. 15, opens Nov. 18; to Dec. 16. Eclipse Theatre at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $30; eclipsetheatre.com

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”: The musical based on the popular animated film; directed by Alan Souza. Previews begin Nov. 9, opens Nov. 15; to Jan. 27. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $60-$75; drurylanetheatre.com

“The Escape”: Artist Pope.L’s experimental restaging of William Wells Brown’s 1858 drama that charts the push and pull of sex, power and black agency on a Southern plantation before the Civil War. Opens Nov. 15, to Dec. 2. Art Institute of Chicago, Rubloff Auditorium, 116 S. Michigan, Free; artic.edu

“The Good, the Bad & the Ugly Sweater”: A festive holiday mix of material from the Second City archives. Opens Nov. 13; to Dec. 13. UP Comedy Club, Piper’s Alley, 230 W. North, $31-$56; secondcity.com

“Iolanta”: Tchaikovsky’s final opera is a coming-of-age fairy tale about love in all its forms. Opens Nov. 10; to Nov. 18. Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan, $45-$105; cot.org

“It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!”: A faux 1940s radio broadcast of the holiday classic; directed by Gwendolyn Whiteside. Previews begin Nov. 15, opens Nov. 17; to Jan. 5. American Blues Theater at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $19-$59; americanbluestheater.com

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice’s musical reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph; directed by Robert D. Estrin. Previews begin Nov. 14, opens Nov. 16; to Dec. 23. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $40, $45; citadeltheatre.org

“Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical”: Musical version of the classic holiday film; directed by Linda Fortunato. Previews begin Nov. 15, opens Nov. 18; to Dec. 23. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge, Munster, Indiana, $42, $46; theatreatthecenter.com

“Miss Saigon”: Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of the legendary musical set during the last days of the Vietnam War. Previews begin Nov. 13, opens Nov. 16; to Dec. 8. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $35-$110; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Nutcracker”: The family-friendly, ballet-free version of the holiday classic; directed by Tommy Rapley. Previews begin Nov. 8, opens Nov. 16; to Dec. 30. The House Theatre of Chicago at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $30-$50; thehousetheatre.com

“Plainclothes”: Spenser Davis’ drama about a group of department store security guards who find themselves involved in a corporate investigation. Previews begin Nov. 9, opens Nov. 12; to Dec. 15. Broken Nose Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, pay-what-you-can; brokennosetheatre.com

“The Revolutionists”: Lauren Gunderson’s drama tells the story of four women who made history during the French Revolution; directed by Denise Yvette Serna. Previews begin Nov. 15, opens Nov. 27; to Dec. 29. Strawdog Theatre, 1802 W. Berenice, $35-$40; strawdog.org

“Rightlynd”: Ike Holter’s new drama about one woman’s attempt to save the neighborhood she loves; directed by Lisa Portes. Previews begin Nov. 9, opens Nov. 16; to Dec. 23. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $27-$55; victorygardens.org

“Sex, Booze & Candy Bars — A Wild Man’s Musical Memoir”: Emmy-winner Ben Hollis (”Wild Chicago”) tells the comedic tale of how a chubby Chicago kid obsessed with sex, sugar and being adored confronts his self-centered desires. Opens Nov. 11; to Dec. 2. The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont, $20; theannoyance.com

“The Snow Queen,” Tyler J. Monroe’s adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale about a young girl who must save her best friend from a wicked Snow Queen; directed by Allegra Libonati. Previews begin Nov. 10, opens Nov. 17; to Dec. 23. Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee, $14, $17.50; filamenttheatre.org

“SnowGirls — The Musical”: A parody of the cult film “Showgirls”; directed by Jon Martinez. Previews begin Nov. 15, opens Nov. 24; to Dec. 30. Hell in a Handbag Productions at Mary’s Attic, 5400 N. Clark, $27, $30; handbagproductions.org

“Wife Material”: Jamie Shriner stars in her solo musical that explores the pressures and constraints put on young women to conform; Dana Anderson directs. Previews begin Nov. 8, opens Nov. 13; to Dec. 9. Underscore Theatre at The Understudy, 4609 N. Clark, $20-$25; underscoretheatre.org

“The Wizard of Oz”: Musical version of L. Frank Baum classic story; directed by Amber Mak. Previews begin Nov. 14, opens Nov. 17; to Jan. 6. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $36-$69, paramountaurora.com

“The Woman in Black”: Susan Hill’s gothic horror story, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt, about a young lawyer who encounters horrific visions at an isolated mansion. Previews begin Nov. 15, opens Nov. 18; to Feb. 17. Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, $49-$69; theroyalgeorgetheatre.com