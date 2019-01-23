Curtain Call: ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ and other previews, openings Jan. 25-31

Katherine Weber stars as Rosalinde and Jesse Donner is Eisenstein in the New Philharmonic production of Johann Strauss II’s “Die Fledermaus.” | Courtesy of New Philharmonic

If it’s live theater you seek, we’ve got you covered. From comedy and drama to musicals and dance, Chicago area stages offer something for everyone.

PICK OF THE WEEK

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”: Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member Laurie Metcalf won a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway run of this play by Lucas Hnath. (She’s currently preparing to star in another Hnath play “Hillary and Clinton” opening on Broadway in April.) The Chicago premiere of “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” stars her fellow ensemble members — Celeste M. Cooper, Sandra Marquez, Yasen Peyankov — plus Barbara Robertson under the direction of Robin Witt. Hnath’s sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s classic play has Nora returning after 15 years with a favor to ask of the people she abandoned. The production also features a Steppenwolf first — onstage seating for audience members. Robin Witt directs. Previews begin Jan. 31, opens Feb. 10; to March 17. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$109; steppenwolf.org

More theater/dance

“Axis: The Importance of Human Sacrifice in the 21st Century”: A pair of decadent plutocrats see the world around them crumbling. Jan. 25-27. Campagnie Gare Centrale and Une Compagnie at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $40; chicagopuppetfest.org

“Bald Sisters”: A reading of Vichet Chum’s play about two sisters who must decide how to put their recently deceased mother to rest, a task that makes them confront their Cambodian roots and their own personal tragedies; directed by Jenny Koons. Jan. 25. Steppenwolf 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, Free; steppenwolf.org

“Defiance”: In John Patrick Shanley’s drama, a Marine Corps base becomes a collision course over race, women and the exacting cost of doing the right thing; directed by Kurt Naebig. Preview Jan. 31, opens Feb. 1; to March 3. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $40; btechicago.com

“Die Fledermaus”: J. Strauss’s beloved operetta filled with mistaken identities, flirtations and intrigue. Jan. 26-27. New Philharmonic at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $59; atthemac.org

“The Father”: Florian Zeller’s drama looks at the cruelties of love, the limits of patience and the unsettling process of mental decay. Previews begin Jan. 31, open Feb. 5; to March 3. Remy Bumppo Theatre at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln; $37.75-$62.75; remybumppo.org

“Fulfillment Center”: Abe Koogler’s play, set in the New Mexico desert where four lonely lives come together in search of fulfillment; directed by Jess McLeod. Previews begin Jan. 31, opens Feb. 9; to March 24. A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells, $30-$40; aredorchidtheatre.org

“In the Blood”: Suzan-Lori Parks’ drama about an impoverished woman’s struggle to make a life for her and her five children; directed by Chika Ike. Opens Jan. 25; to Feb. 23. Red Tape Theatre at The Ready, 4546 N. Western, Free; redtapetheatre.org

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”: Stephen Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman’s musical comedy about an heir to a family fortune who decides to jump the line of succession by eliminating the relatives who stand in his way; directed by Stephen Schellhardt. Previews begin Jan. 25, opens Jan. 29; to March 10. Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $39-$66; porchlightmusictheatre.org

“The Mousetrap”: A group of strangers stranded at an English country house discover there is a murderer in their midst. Previews begin Jan. 31, opens Feb. 8; to March 16. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $40; metropolisarts.com

Our Perspective — Asian American Play Readings: “Games” by Susan H. Pak, “Yankee Princess” by Preston Choi, “Following” by Alvin Dantes, “Black Box” by Shen E. Rammelsberg. Jan. 28. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $8; our-perspective.com

“Pescador”: Silencio Blanco returns to the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival with its third play devoted to men of the sea. Jan. 25-26. Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Chicago, $25; chicagopuppetfest.org

“X-Marks the Spot”: A multisensory theatrical experience for all audiences inspired by children who are visually impaired. Opens Jan. 26; to Feb. 24. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $35; chicagochildrenstheatre.org