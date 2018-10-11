Curtain Call: Porchlight’s ‘Gypsy’ and other openings and previews Oct. 12-18

SHOW OF THE WEEK

“Gypsy”: The musical by Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim is loosely based on the 1957 autobiography of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. Now a classic of musical theater, it features Broadway’s legendary “stage mother” who raises her daughters for careers in show business whether they want them or not. The indomitable E. Faye Butler (winner of seven Jeff Awards) stars in the iconic role; Michael Weber directs. Previews begin Oct. 12, opens Oct. 16; to Nov. 25. Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $20-$66; porchlightmusictheatre.org

ALSO THIS WEEK

“American Jornalero/American Day Laborer”: Teatro Vista presents (at two locations) Ed Cardona Jr.’s play about a group of immigrants who collide with two citizen vigilantes; directed by Nate Santana. Oct. 18-21. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $25. Preview Oct. 24, opens Oct. 25; to Nov. 18. Urban Theater, 2620 W. Division, $25; teatrovista.org

“The American Revolution”: A physical theater whirlwind retelling of the American fight for independence. Previews begin Oct. 17, opens Oct. 20; to Nov. 11. Theater Unspeakable at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $30; greenhousetheater.org

Directors Haven 2018: Charlotte Drover directs Madame Rachilde’s “The Crystal Spider,” Airos Sung-En Medill directs Josefina Lopez’s “Simply Maria, or the American Dream,” Dani Wieder directs William Inge’s “People in the Wind.” Oct. 15-31. Haven Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, pay-what-you-can; haventheatrechicago.com

“The End Is Here and That’s Ok”: Performed by Kelly Anderson Dance Theatre, a company inspired by variety, theater and comedy. Oct. 12-14. Links Hall, 3111 N. Western, $12-$40; linkshall.org

“The Golden Girls: Bea Afraid! — The Halloween Edition”: David Cerda’s special edition of his sitcom parody; directed by Becca Holloway. Opens Oct. 13; to Nov. 3. Hell in a Handbag Productions at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $25, $29; handbagproductions.org

“In the Canyon”: Calamity West’s new play, a story of survival in a broken society, spans 2007-2067; Elly Green directs. Previews begin Oct. 16, opens Oct. 23; to Nov. 25. Jackalope Theatre at Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N. Broadway, $5-$25; jackalopetheatre.org

“The Lonesome West”: Martin McDonagh’s tale of a young priest who tries to reconcile two brothers before their petty fighting spirals into violence; directed by Dana Anderson. Previews begin Oct. 18, opens Oct. 20; to Nov. 18. AstonRep at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $25; astonrep.com

“Private Peaceful”: Simon Reade’s adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s book about the heroic sacrifices that were made by those involved in World War I; directed by Reade. Previews begin Oct. 17, opens Oct. 21; to Nov. 11. Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $40-$45; privatepeacefulusa.com

“Radio Culture”: Maxim Dosko’s drama examines a single day in the life of a young Belarus man; directed by Amber Robinson. Previews begin Oct. 17, opens Oct. 25; to Dec. 2. Tuta Theatre Chicago, 4670 N. Manor, $25-$30 suggested donation; tutatheatre.org

“Small Mouth Sounds”: In Bess Wohl’s play, a group of adults take their troubles to the woods and attempt to work them out at a secluded retreat; directed by Shade Murray. Previews begin Oct. 18, opens Oct. 27; to Dec. 9. A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells; $30-$40; aredorchidtheatre.org

Tere O’Connor Dance: Performing “Long Run,” a new work by choreographer O’Connor. Oct. 18-20. Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan, $30; dance.colum.edu